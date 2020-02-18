Upgrades to Niagara's GO Transit service will be 'incremental', Metrolinx
Metrolinx has given an update on its Niagara business plan that includes adding 11 trains to and from the region daily.
Speaking with CKTB, Metrolinx Senior Manager of Media Relations Anne Marie Aikins says it's difficult to provide an exact timeline for when that will happen.
"Work is underway, and we are working as fast as we can. We are not just working towards the end goal. Our CEO, Phil Verster, is committed to incremental changes" adding that "he doesn't like to wait" when it comes to introducing more services.
Metrolinx is also moving forward with a planned Confederation GO Station in Stoney Creek and is looking for a private partner to invest in a Grimsby station.
However, Aikins says infrastructure is only half the battle, as Metrolinx does not own the rail corridor and still has to negotiate with their partners to ensure the GO trains have a timeslot.
The agency's business case projects GO ridership will be up to 200 on an average weekend day in Niagara, by the year 2031.
-
5PM FEB 19TH
The Late Round Table
JESSICA POTTS (President & Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at Inspired Strategy Group)
HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)
-
4PM FEB 19TH
A Sliver of Hope
Niagara Health best practices
What do you do with this guy?
-
3PM FEB 19TH
Latest on Wet’suwet’en demonstartions
Jason "The Germ Guy" Tetro, Host of the Super Awesome Science Show, Author of “The Germ Code” and “The Germ Files