Upper Canada Animal Hospital takes certified living wage pledge

The Upper Canada Animal Hospital in Niagara-On-The-Lake is Niagara's latest certified living wage employer.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network announced the full service veterinary clinic has taken the pledge at the Champion level.

The location currently employees 15 full time employees.

Hospital Manager Tracey Niven says, "We chose to become a living wage employer because we believe every employer has a social responsibility to pay fairly, to pay well and ensure a healthy work life balance for their team."

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network defines a living wage as the amount workers need to be paid based on the actual cost of living in an area and participating in the community.

Niagara's living wage is currently set at $18.12 per hour compared to the provincial minimum wage of $14.25 per hour.