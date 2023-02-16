Canada's preeminent ufologist has seen an uptick in reported sightings of unidentified flying objects in recent days suggesting more Canadians are turning their eyes to the sky.



This follows events from the weekend where U.S. fighter jets shot down three separate objects.



Chris Rutkowski, who is with Ufology Research in Winnipeg, says he has received a number of sighting descriptions after U.S. and Canadian governments made the unprecedented decision to take action against the objects.



Rutkowski has been tracking UFO or unidentified aerial phenomena sightings for nearly 35 years.



He says reported sightings reached an all-time high in Canada in the 2010s but have been on a steady decline since then.



A study released by the centre earlier this month says there were 768 UFO sightings in the country last year.



The centre says these numbers are likely an undercount, as individuals are reluctant to report sightings out of fear of being ridiculed.



Government officials on both sides of the border have stated there is no indication the objects are extraterrestrial activity.