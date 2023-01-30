There is an urgent call for men's clothing donations in Niagara.

Niagara's Mobile Closet, which travels across Niagara allowing people in need to select items of clothing for free, says their shelves are bare.

Amy Whittaker joined CKTB's Tim Denis this morning explaining the growing need of donations. Click here to listen to the interview.

"Our urgent needs are men's pants, jeans, track pants, winter boots, and jackets. We always need new underwear for men and women."

The agency has opened a new location at 203 Church Street in St. Catharines.

The group is accepting donations at the side of building on Tuesdays from 10 - 12, Fridays 10 - 12 and Sundays 12 - 2.

The agency, which recently teamed up with Start Me Up Niagara, will be in Niagara Falls at the Library on Victoria Ave. on Feb. 6th 12-2pm for a free shopping event for anyone in need of clothes.