Urgent call for Niagara residents to become 'Big Brothers and Sisters'

There is an urgent call for volunteers to become Big Brothers and Big Sisters in Niagara.

The agency in North and West Niagara is calling on community members to step up and become volunteers -- saying as little as one hour a week can make a life-changing impact.

Big Brothers Big Sisters relies on volunteers to deliver mentorship programs to children and youth between the ages of 6

and 18.

In early 2019, the agency had over 300 volunteers as mentors for over 1,000 children, but now the volunteer pool has shrunk.

The agency is looking to recruit close to 100 volunteers to meet the anticipated demand for mentorship programs during the 2022/2023 school year.

“Our mentoring programs strive to reach young people who face adversity and are in need of an additional supportive relationships,” explained Ashley Sinclair, Director of Services for BBBSNWN. “Our agency formally matches children and youth with adult volunteer mentors who are trained and supported by our staff. We currently have a significant need for male-identifying volunteers and we are asking the community to sign up to be a volunteer. Help us match these children and youth with a role model who they can trust and believes in them.”

