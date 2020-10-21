US border agents seize 1,000 pounds of pot
US Border agents seized half a ton of marijuana from the back of a garbage truck at the border.
Officers at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron pulled a driver over for secondary inspection after they claimed they were transporting municipal trash to a New Boston landfill.
Instead, officers discovered over 1,000 pounds of marijuana hidden in trash bags.
Through the 2020 Fiscal Year US Customs and Border Patrol Field Operations have seized more than 9,000 pounds of pot at Michigan crossings.
Great job by @CBP Officers in #PortHuron, who recently found over a half ton of marijuana concealed inside a trash hauler at the @MDOT_BWB. MORE: 👉 https://t.co/ncbEOUwpsq pic.twitter.com/gcE49zNAEW— Director of Field Operations Christopher Perry (@DFODetroit) October 19, 2020
