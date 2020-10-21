US border agents seize 1,000 pounds of pot

US Border agents seized half a ton of marijuana from the back of a garbage truck at the border.

Officers at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron pulled a driver over for secondary inspection after they claimed they were transporting municipal trash to a New Boston landfill.

Instead, officers discovered over 1,000 pounds of marijuana hidden in trash bags.

Through the 2020 Fiscal Year US Customs and Border Patrol Field Operations have seized more than 9,000 pounds of pot at Michigan crossings.