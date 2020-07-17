US Border Patrol agents rescue kayaker from Niagara River

US border agents were able to safely rescue a kayaker from the Niagara River.

The Buffalo Marine Unit received a distress call regarding a capsized kayak just after noon on Wednesday.

When officers approached the Peace Bridge, they discovered a woman caught in the swift water, clinging to a net thrown to her by a nearby fisherman.

The agents were able to reach into the rapids and pull the woman to safety.

Once she was in the border patrol boat, she was treated for minor cuts and contusions.