US Border Patrol Agents seize 118 pounds of cannabis near Niagara Falls border

American Border Patrol Agents have seized 118 pounds of cannabis near the Niagara Falls border after a suspicious person was reported to state police.

A concerned citizen called New York State Police on the afternoon of June 17th after they witnessed a person in Whirlpool State Park dragging what appeared to be multiple plastic wrapped packages.

The suspicious person fled before officers arrived.

Due to the proximity of the border, New York State Police called in the Border Patrol Agents.

With the help of the Buffalo Air Unit and Air and Marine Operations, ten packages of cannabis worth around $250,000 was seized by officers following a search of the area.

An investigation is still underway.