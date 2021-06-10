US Customs reopens Blue Water Bridge after closure earlier this morning
There are headaches in Sarnia this morning after US Customs completely closed the Blue Water Bridge earlier this morning.
All lanes of the bridge have reopened, but traffic is still slow moving US bound.
Yesterday Lambton OPP reported traffic was backing up along the 402 as US Customs dealt with a staffing shortage.
This morning, OPP officials say the border crossing was completely closed just before 9:30 a.m. and traffic on the westbound 402 was extremely slow.
The lanes reopened just over half an hour later.
The Canada/US land crossings have been restricted to essential travellers only for over a year now.
