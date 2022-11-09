US election results still up in the air with many races too close to call

Control of the U-S Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in some competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and low presidential approval ratings would drag the party down.



In the most heartening news for Democrats, John Fetterman beat Dr. Mehmet Oz and flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party's hopes of maintaining control of the chamber.



It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority.



In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not yet been called.



Northwest Georgia voters re-elected Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.