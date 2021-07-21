US extending restrictions at Canada/US border
The US will not be easing restrictions at the land borders for Canadians next month.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has confirmed an official with the US Secretary of Homeland Security has said the US intends to renew the border restrictions until at least August 21st.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously announced plans to allow fully vaccinated Americans to cross the border into Canada as of August 9th.
Canadians can travel to the US by plane, but they must submit a negative COVID-19 test three days before leaving Canada, or provide proof from a health-care provider that they have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 90 days.
Only essential travellers will be allowed to cross into the US via the land border while the restrictions remain in place.
The restrictions have been in effect since March 2020.
-
ROUNDTABLE Glen McCann and Rod MawhoodROUNDTABLE Glen McCann and Rod Mawhood
-
Legal Stories of the Week - July 21Caledon man on trial in Brampton crash that killed mom and 3 young kids. The other boat’s lights were off, OPP reconstructionist testifies at O’Leary trial. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
#EmancipationDaySTC plans July 29 – Aug 1Erika Smith one of the co-founders of ‘Matter of Black’ on virtual celebrations of Emancipation Day taking place July 29 to Aug. 1 FirstOntario PAC for details