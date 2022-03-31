 US government reviewing the deaths of two beluga whales from Marineland

The U.S. government is reviewing the deaths of two beluga whales that were moved from Marineland in Canada to an American aquarium last year.

Havana, a young female beluga, died last month at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

Havok, a young male beluga, died at the aquarium last summer.

Mystic, which announced the deaths after they occurred, said last month that a third whale from Marineland was in intensive care.

The mammals were among five beluga whales sent to Mystic in May 2021 after Marineland, a Niagara Falls tourist attraction, sold them for an undisclosed price.

The U.S. National Marine Fisheries Services says it is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the whales' deaths.

Marineland and Mystic did not respond to multiple requests for comment.