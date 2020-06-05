US helicopter flying over Detroit protests targeted by green laser from Windsor

A US Customs and Border Protection helicopter ran into a potentially dangerous situation thanks to a laser from Windsor.

Officials say the helicopter was conducting operations over protests in Detroit on Wednesday when a green beam targeted the aircraft.

The crew got in contact with the Windsor Ontario Control Tower and soon enough Windsor Police were able to take a suspect into custody.

Officials warn that lasers can be very dangerous to pilots because they can cause flash blindness and other sudden vision problems as well as permanent vision damage.

According to Canadian laws, intentionally aiming a laser at an aircraft carries penalties of up to $100,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.