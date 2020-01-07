US officials brace for potential 'tit-for-tat' following airstrike in Iran
US officials are bracing for Iran's response to the airstrike that killed its most powerful general, and preparing for a possible "tit-for-tat'' attempt on the life of an American military commander.
President Donald Trump ordered the strike against General Qassem Soleimani after the death of an American contractor in Iraq.
One American official has said the U-S is anticipating what it calls a "major'' attack of some type within the next day or two.
Becoming Niagara College's New President
Shelby Knox Speaks with Niagara College's newly announced President Sean Kennedy regarding his new position as President of Niagara College
Alzheimer Services in Niagara/Upcoming Niagara Alzheimer Walk
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Education Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region Sarah Putman regarding Alzheimer services in Niagara and upcoming annual Alzheimer walk
Update on Niagara's Labour Force Numbers
Shelby Knox Speaks with Operations and Research Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board Adam Durrant regarding Niagara's job/labour force numbers