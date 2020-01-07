US officials brace for potential 'tit-for-tat' following airstrike in Iran

US officials are bracing for Iran's response to the airstrike that killed its most powerful general, and preparing for a possible "tit-for-tat'' attempt on the life of an American military commander.



President Donald Trump ordered the strike against General Qassem Soleimani after the death of an American contractor in Iraq.



One American official has said the U-S is anticipating what it calls a "major'' attack of some type within the next day or two.