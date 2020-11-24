US President-elect Biden to announce national security team

What is a circuit breaker lockdown? Some experts in Canada are considering a ‘circuit breaker lockdown’ to help control surging case counts of COVID-19. A circuit breaker lockdown is a lockdown with a set start and end date. It is different than the lockdowns we saw during the first wave, where we were looking for case-counts to drop below a certain threshold before restrictions were lifted. Tim talks with Western University’s Dr. Nitin Mohan.