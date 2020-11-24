US President-elect Biden to announce national security team
US President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to formally announce his national security team to the nation.
Several Obama administration alumni will be introduced during an event this afternoon.
The picks include former Secretary of State John Kerry to take the lead on combating climate change.
Outside the realm of national security and foreign policy, Biden is expected to choose former Fed chair Janet Yellen, as the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary.
