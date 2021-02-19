US rejoins Paris climate accord
The United States is once again part of the Paris climate accord.
The move became official this morning, almost a month after US President Joe Biden told the United Nations that America wants back in.
The Trump administration had announced its withdrawal from the Paris accord in 2019, but it didn't become effective until November 4th, 2020, the day after the election, because of provisions in the agreement.
