US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone

The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.

The Pentagon says the 42-second video released Thursday shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the drone and beginning to release fuel as it passes.

The U.S. military says it ditched the Air Force MQ-9 Reaper in the sea after the Russian fighter jet poured fuel on the drone and then struck its propeller.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley have spoken to their Russian counterparts about the destruction of the U.S. drone.

