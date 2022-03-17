US Senate vote may pave the way for permanent daylight saving time

It looks like Canada and the U-S are heading towards permanent daylight saving time.

Most of Canada went though it this past weekend, and have done for decades, but a development in Washington D-C Tuesday evening might change all that.

The U-S Senate passed a decision to make daylight time national.

Now the U-S House has to approve the Senate vote.

Multiple studies, including a 1999 effort by researchers at Stanford University and the Johns Hopkins University Sleep Disorders Center, have found links between changing the clocks and traffic accidents, heart attacks, workplace injuries and seasonal depression.

The movement to stop using standard time has traction in Canada.

British Columbia went so far as to pass its own law in 2019, codifying the abolishment of standard time as soon as the U-S makes it official.

Jeremy Roberts, a Conservative member of the Ontario legislature has advocated for years for permanent daylight time.

Anthony Housefather, a Liberal M-P from Montreal, says Canada will need to follow suit if the U-S bill becomes law, while B-C Premier John Horgan says he's happy to see Congress taking the initial steps.