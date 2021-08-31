US State Department encouraging Americans to reconsider travel to Canada

The US State Department is encouraging American travellers to reconsider trips to Canada.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Canada due to a 'high level of COVID-19 in the country.'

Previously, American officials were encouraging travellers to exercise increased caution, but the notice was upgraded yesterday.

Canada is allowing US travellers to visit for non-essential reasons, but the US has not reciprocated the move as Canadians cannot cross the land border into the US as the ban on non-essential travel remains in place until at least September 21st.

However, Canadians can fly across the border, though they will have to adhere to COVID-19 procedures upon arriving in the country.

According to the latest available data, 75 percent of Canadians over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to 61 percent of Americans.