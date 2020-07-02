USMCA now officially in effect

The new U-S-Mexico-Canada Agreement has officially come into effect.

As the deal came into effect yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that "millions of jobs depend on a strong and stable relationship with our partners."

The deal between NAFTA members valued at more than 1.5 trillion dollars in 2018.

The House of Commons passed legislation to ratify the deal on March 13th.

Negotiations over continental trade were forced on Canada and Mexico by U-S President Donald Trump, who mused about scrapping NAFTA if it weren't renegotiated in America's favour.