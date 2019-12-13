Utility companies warn of holiday scams

Some utility companies providing service to Niagara customers are putting out a warning about holiday scammers.

Officials with Alectra Utilities and Hydro One have joined forces with Hydro Ottawa and Toronto Hydro to warn users of scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting victims.

Representatives say fraudsters will target Ontarians, usually leading into the weekends, and impersonate employees of the local utility.

The scammers will send threatening phone calls, texts, and emails, or even show up in person at a customer's home requesting personal information and immediate payments via cash or prepaid gift cards.

Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to this kind of fraud is encouraged to call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and your local utility.