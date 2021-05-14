Vaccinated Canadians continue to wear masks, while Americans start to ditch the face covering

Health officials say it will likely be some time until Canadians can finally go maskless.

The country's deputy chief public health officer says even though more Canadians are getting vaccinated, public health measures like wearing masks and social distancing will remain in place.

Canada's deputy chief public health officer, Dr. Howard Njoo says he expects masks to be worn into the fall.

That's in contrast to our neighbours to the south.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday announced an easing of mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

CDC Director Doctor Rochelle Walensky says -- quote -- ``We have all longed for this moment -- when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.''