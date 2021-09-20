Vaccinated people are much less likely to spread COVID-19: Niagara's top doc

It's a question that is asked a lot, why are vaccinated people still getting COVID-19?

The issue became a hot topic over the weekend following a CKTB story on a St. Catharines mothers' concerns that her child in kindergarten became sick with the virus by an unvaccinated EA.

The DSBN could not comment on the specific case due to privacy laws, but has said they test unvaccinated workers regularly and 87% of staff have disclosed they are fully vaccinated.

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says vaccines do make a difference when it comes to spreading the virus.

"A vaccinated person is definitely much less likely to get sick from COVID-19 and much less likely to spread COVID-19. They are also extremely unlikely to be severely ill (hospitalized/be on a ventilator/pass away)."

Currently only children aged 11 and up are eligible for a COVID vaccine, but Pfizer released data today to U.S. regulators saying its vaccine works for children aged five to 11, and is safe.

The drugmaker says it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon.

There are seven people being treated in Niagara's hospitals for COVID-19 right now.

All but one of the hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Almost all of the patients are over the age of 41, there is one patient who is between the ages of 16-40.