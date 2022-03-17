Vaccinated travellers won't have to show a COVID-19 test to enter Canada starting on April 1st.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says incoming tourists will still need to be vaccinated and have their details uploaded to the ArriveCan app.

Unvaccinated Canadians returning home will still need to isolate and be tested on arrival, and again eight days later.

Today's announcement comes at the tail end of the Omicron wave in Canada, as new reported cases of COVID-19 have declined since mid-January.

