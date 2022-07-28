Vaccination clinics available in Niagara for infants and preschoolers

Niagara Region Public Health has clinics up and running for COVID-19 vaccinations for infants and preschoolers.

The following Niagara Region Public Health clinics are available for booking through the provincial booking system:

July 28-30, Aug. 2-5 – Niagara Falls, Canada One Outlet Mall (beside Urban Kids)

July 29 – St. Catharines, Pen Centre (By Stars Menswear, Tim Hortons and Booster Juice)

Aug. 2, 4-5 – St. Catharines and Thorold Public Health office

Aug. 3 – Welland Public Health office



Additional clinics dates and locations across the region will continue to be added to the booking system.

Starting today, appointments can also be booked by calling the provincial booking line at 1-833-943-3900

Niagara Public Health says because of the expected strong demand, there will be no walk-ins at these clinics.