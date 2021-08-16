Vaccination clinics coming to the province's schools
The province says it will help run vaccination clinics in schools as the academic year begins next month.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says health units and boards will be required to host the clinics, which he says will bolster protection against COVID-19.
The province says the clinics are expected to run before school starts and in the first few weeks of classes.
Youth aged 12 to 17 have the lowest vaccination rate of eligible age cohorts in Ontario, with 69 per cent having received one dose and 55 per cent fully vaccinated.
