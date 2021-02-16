Vaccination committee recommends prioritizing essential workers and adults in racialized communities

Canada's National Advisory Committee on vaccination says adults from racialized communities hit hard by COVID-19 and essential workers who can't do their jobs from home should be prioritized for shots.



The new guidance from the committee is for the second stage of this country's vaccination campaign.



It's expected to start this spring.



Provinces must first inoculate their current priority of adults aged 70 or older, long-term care homes, front-line health workers and adults in Indigenous communities