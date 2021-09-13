Vaccine appointment numbers in Niagara remain inconsistent as proof-of-vaccination system approaches

Although people in Niagara who are still not fully vaccinated are signing up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers are not consistent.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji expressed some frustration with the fluctuations.

"Wednesday, Thursday numbers are pretty low. Friday all of a sudden we got an explosion of people, going up from 250 - 300 to close to 700 people signed up for our public health clinics alone that day. And then on Saturday it kind of fell off a cliff and we're back to 250 people again."

It comes as Ontario is preparing to implement a proof-of-vaccination system to access some non-essential businesses, such as gyms and cinemas, starting September 22nd.

Hirji points out people need to allow 14 days to pass after receiving their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before they will be allowed to access those non-essential services under the new system. That means only people who received their vaccine on or before September 7th will be able to access those businesses on the 22nd. "Any delay you're taking to get your vaccine is just delaying your ability to access those services," he says.

Hirji says over 2,000 people have vaccination appointments scheduled at Niagara Region Public Health clinics on September 22nd or later.

