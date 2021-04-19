Vaccine appointments available for 60+ residents in Niagara Falls, Port Colborne and West Lincoln

If you are 60+ and live in Niagara, there are vaccine appointments available for you to receive the COVID-19 shot.

Public health says there are spots available in the upcoming clinics in Niagara Falls, Port Colborne, and West Lincoln clinics.

Niagara's rotating clinic is operating at Pelham's Merdian Centre today and tomorrow before moving to Niagara Falls April 23rd to the 30th.

The West Lincoln clinic will be held at the West Lincoln Community Centre May 3rd-8th.

The Port Colborne clinic at the Vale Health and Wellness Centre runs May 10-15th.

Adults 60 and older in 2021 can use the provincial booking system to book those appointments or call 1-833-943-3900.