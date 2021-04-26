Vaccine appointments available in Niagara Falls this week for pregnant, 60+, L2G, and high-risk

Niagara Public Health says there are appointments available at its clinic in Niagara Falls this week.

Residents of Niagara who are turning 60 or older in 2021, those 50+ with a postal code starting with ‘L2G’, pregnant individuals and an essential caregiver, and highest-risk individuals with health conditions and an essential caregiver can now book their shot.

Appointments at the MacBain Community Centre are available Tuesday, April 27, Thursday, April 29, and Friday, April 30.

Eligible residents can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination either online through the provincial portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900.