Vaccine appointments going quickly in Niagara as 10,000 book shot in 5 hours today

Over 10,000 people in Niagara were able to book their COVID-19 vaccine today.

As of 1 p.m. only 2,000, or the original 12,000 appointments were still available, and officials at Public Health say the number is continuously decreasing.

The appointments left in Niagara are for the dates June 3-5.

Ontario allowed all Ontario adults 18+ to book their vaccine appointment today.

In the first two hours over 183,000 people scheduled their first dose of the shot.

230,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Niagara.

That means 45% of adults in the region have received one dose, while only 2.9% have received both.

