Vaccine certificates may allow faster reopening, help plan for resurgence: Ontario science table
Ontario's science advisors say a proof-of-vaccination system would allow high-risk settings to reopen sooner with greater capacity.
The group says COVID-19 vaccine certificates would set up infrastructure to guide the reintroduction of public health measures if cases spike in the future.
Premier Doug Ford has said he won't introduce a proof-of-vaccination system.
A recent science table brief differentiates between vaccine passports, which relate to travel, and vaccine certificates, an official document attesting someone has completed a vaccination series.
It says the certificates have been used in some jurisdictions to incentivize vaccination and in the long-term, would serve as a secure record of immunization.
The group cautions that privacy and equity concerns will need to be considered before a certificate system is implemented.
