Vaccine clinic at St. Catharines hospital closing permanently Saturday afternoon

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the St. Catharines hospital will close for good this weekend.

After administering almost 260,000 doses, Niagara Health will permanently close the location on Saturday afternoon, and encourages residents to attend public health clinics or visit a pharmacy if they haven't received their vaccines yet.

You can book same-day and future appointments at public health clinics through the provincial booking tool or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (you can continue to book or walk-into Niagara Health’s clinic until Sept. 25).

"We continue to urge those who are unvaccinated to do so as soon as possible,” says Linda Boich, Executive Vice President, Quality, and Mental Health and Addictions, Executive Lead for Integrated Care and the Niagara Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. “Since the fourth wave began, the majority of our patients in the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Getting fully vaccinated will help limit the spread of this highly contagious virus, protect Niagara residents from serious illness and bring an end to this prolonged pandemic.”

The Niagara Health mobile vaccine team has administered more than 850 COVID-19 vaccines to admitted patients since March 2021 and the service will continue to be offered to patients who are medically stable.

The St. Catharines clinic will close at 3:30 p.m. for walk-ins and 4 p.m. for booked appointments on Sept. 25.

“Closing our vaccination clinic will help with our human resources efforts by returning those who have been deployed to return to their regular work or to NH priorities and help address staffing pressures and support for those providing front-line hospital care.”