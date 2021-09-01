Vaccine Hunters Canada posts final messages on social media channels
A social media account that helped thousands of people find openings to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots is shutting down.
Vaccine Hunters Canada put out their final tweet yesterday, including a YouTube video thanking all the volunteers who helped spread the information from across the country.
Representatives say hundreds of volunteers helped to make it happen, posting updates to Discord, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, SnapChat, and Nextdoor.
Some of the Vaccine Hunters Canada members created a website called Find Your Immunization, a free service now being used globally, allowing people to use postal codes to search for vaccination appointments.
The VaccineHunters.ca website is still available, but services have moved to automated self-serve tools.
