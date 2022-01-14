Vaccine mandate for truckers crossing into Canada from U.S. to take effect tomorrow
The federal government says the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing into Canada from the United States will come into effect Saturday as planned.
That's despite a previous statement from the Canada Border Services Agency that said Canadian truck drivers would be exempt.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos along with the transport and public safety ministers say the CBSA statement from Wednesday evening was ``provided in error.''
They say Canadian truckers must be vaccinated if they want to avoid quarantine and a pre-arrival molecular test, starting this weekend.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance and the American Trucking Associations say up to 26,000 of the 160,000 drivers who make regular cross-border trips will be sidelined as a result of the mandate.
And they warn that will add further bottlenecks and potential price hikes to the flow of goods ranging from produce to auto parts and medical devices.
