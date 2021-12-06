Vaccine policy announced for Canada Summer Games in Niagara

The Canada Summer Games, which is slated to come to Niagara in the summer, has announced its vaccination policy.

The Canada Games Council says with the supports of the 2022 Canada Games Host Society and the 2023 Canada Games Host Society, they will implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all accredited individuals.

The policy will impact anyone attending the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara, and the 2023 Canada Winter Games on Prince Edward Island.

All accredited athletes, coaches, managers, technical officials, participant assistants, venue pass holders, mission staff, guests and media must receive and provide proof of a complete and up-to-date series of a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to their arrival at the 2022 or the 2023 Canada Games.

Officials say they will make accommodations for individuals who are either ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, or have received an exemption on medical or religious grounds.

Eligible individuals who have not provided proof of vaccination or received an exemption will not be permitted to attend or participate in the 2022 or 2023 Canada Games.

Spectators of the 2022 and 2023 Canada Games will be subject to the current public health requirements of the respective host communities and the policies of the host venues.