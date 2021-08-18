Vaccine pop-up clinics coming to Niagara's schools, and children turning 12 this year now eligible

COVID-19 vaccine clinics are coming to Niagara's schools.

As part of Niagara Region Public Health’s efforts to get as many eligible students as possible vaccinated, pop-up clinics will be taking place at eight high schools before in-person learning starts.

The first clinic will run August 23rd at St. Catharines Collegiate.

The clinics will run from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and both Moderna and Pfizer will be available.

Although students will receive priority for vaccination, the pop-ups will be open to walk-ins from everyone who is eligible and looking to get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province also announced today that those who are turning 12 this year (born on or before Dec. 31, 2009) are now also able and eligible receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Here is a list of the other clinics:

•Aug. 24 – Beamsville District Secondary School

•Aug. 25 – École Secondaire Franco Niagara (Welland)

•Aug. 26 – Port Colborne High School

•Aug. 27 – Stamford Collegiate (Niagara Falls)

•Sept. 1 – Saint Paul Catholic High School (Niagara Falls)

•Sept. 2 – Denis Morris Catholic High School (St. Catharines)

•Sept. 3 – Notre Dame College School (Welland)