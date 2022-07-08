Vale announces $1.25M for five community projects including upgrades to Nickel Beach

Vale has announced a $1.25-million-dollar Community Improvement Fund for Port Colborne.

Vale Canada Limited, one of the world’s largest mining companies, says the fund is designed to support local economic development and community connectivity in the city.

“Vale is very proud to partner with the City of Port Colborne with this fund,” said Nadeem Khan, Manager of Vale’s Port Colborne Refinery. “As one of the largest employers in the City of Port Colborne, it’s important for us to give back to the community that has been home to our refinery for more than 100 years.”

The 1.25-million-dollar fund will be allocated between five projects across the City, focusing on citywide investments in infrastructure, specifically around community culture and recreational spaces.

It will include naming rights to Port Colborne’s future Waterfront Centre for 15 years, Nickel Beach improvements, Lockview Park Redevelopment, New Welland Street Trail (connecting Nickel Beach to Port Colborne’s downtown) and Captain level sponsor of the annual Canal Days Marine Heritage Festival for the next 15 years.

“The City of Port Colborne is thankful for our partnership with Vale and their historic and on-going support of our community,” said Bill Steele, Mayor, City of Port Colborne. “As we plan for the future, council and staff look to provide an exceptional small-town experience in a big way, and this community fund and the projects these funds are leveraging, will help us do that for our residents.”

Vale has a cobalt and precious metals refinery in Port Colborne.