Vale Centre in Port Colborne closed until 5 p.m. after watermain break

A watermain break in Port Colborne has caused a road closure and closed the Vale Centre until later today.

The break happened at the southwest corner of Main St E (Highway 3) and Elizabeth St., leading to the closure of Elizabeth Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Vale Health & Wellness Centre, 550 Elizabeth Street will be closed until approximately 5 p.m. when water service is expected to be restored.

This will impact the YMCA, arena programming scheduled for today (50+ PAYP and Parents and Tots), and reschedule the Optimist Club March Break Free Skate, (originally from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.) to 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.



Residents/businesses in this area may experience a disruption in water service, including loss of water/water pressure until approximately 5 p.m.

After water service is restored, homeowners/businesses may experience discoloured water. It is recommended to run an exterior tap or large indoor tap, such as a bathtub or laundry tub faucet until the water runs clear.

If the water does not return to normal after running your tap for 10-15 minutes, call Public Works at 905-835-2900.

If you’re calling after-hours, press ‘9’.