Vale spokesperson reports 19 miners have returned to the surface after being stuck underground
Company representatives say so far 19 miners have returned to the surface after being trapped in a mine near Sudbury since Sunday.
A spokesperson for Vale, the company that owns the Totten Mine, says the employees returned to the surface via a secondary egress ladderway system and the remainder of the employees are on their way up.
All employees are said to be in good health and eager to get home.
The 39 miners were unable to leave the mine on Sunday after a mechanical failure with a scoop bucket blocked the shaft used to get in and out of the mine.
