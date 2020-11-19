Van attack trial resumes today with psychiatrist

The trial of Alek Minassian resumes today, with a psychiatrist hired by the defence set to return to the stand.

The 28-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder in Toronto's 2018 van attack.

He's admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, but argues he's not criminally responsible because of his autism.

Yesterday, the psychiatrist told the court that Minassian's autism spectrum disorder left him struggling to understand emotions.