The Lord Mayor of Niagara on the Lake says it's "disheartening."

Gary Zalepa is referring the this week's vandalism to the rainbow crosswalk at Anderson Lane and Niagara Stone Road.

He says this is not reflection on his community.

Police say a suspect climbed a pole to spray paint over a video camera before they spray painted profanity over the crosswalk and left tire tracks on the rainbow

Police are looking for nearby residents and busniness to check their camera footage for any suspicious activity