Vandals target Winter Festival of Lights displays

As organizers prepare for the Winter Festival of Lights, they are dealing with a rash of vandalism.

Niagara Parks CEO David Adames says the string lights on about 34 wrapped trees have been cut, two 2D displays were targeted, and two power boxes were also damaged.

"It is someone, or a few folks, that know what they're doing with electrical items, so it is deliberate and we certainly are following up on this one.

The damage is estimated at somewhere between $7,500 and $10,000.

This will be the 38th annual Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights.

The festival is scheduled to begin on November 14th.