Vanessa Bryant says there were plans to renew wedding vows and become 'cool grandparents'

Vanessa Bryant has given mourners at a public memorial for Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna an intimate portrait of her husband.

She said the world saw Kobe as a celebrity and basketball legend, the Black Mamba, but to her he was her best friend and protector.

Vanessa described him as a loving husband and devoted father with a tender heart who was ``the MVP of girl dads.''

He loved to watch romantic movies with them and put them to bed every night.

Vanessa said she and Kobe planned to renew their vows and travel the world together.

They talked about how they looked forward to becoming the ``cool grandparents'' after their kids have their own children.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed last month in a helicopter crash in foggy weather.

Vanessa Bryant on Monday sued the company that operated the helicopter.