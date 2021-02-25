Variants of COVID-19 will likely make up 40 per cent of cases in Ontario by the second week of March
New modelling released today predicts more infectious variants of COVID-19 will likely make up 40 per cent of cases in Ontario by the second week of March.
The province's science advisory group says declines in cases and hospitalizations that followed strict lockdown measures have begun to slow.
Projections show hospitalizations will likely rise as variants spread, and intensive care capacity will be strained over the next month.
The group says a risky period lies ahead and the province will need to react quickly with strong public health measures when flare-ups happen.
ROUNDTABLE Mike Matt and Lucas Spinosa
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Feb 25Canada Revenue Agency began accepting tax returns for 2020, CERB was a taxable benefit, people who switched to working from home are entitled to a tax credit of up to $400 (200 days @ $2.00 per day). Bank revenues have remained strong because today banks make most of their money from fees rather than interest on loans. More use of credit and debit means more money for the banks. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University
Life of a professional musician during the lockdownTim talks to Jim Cason, Drummer of Mighty Duck Blues Band on the life of a professional musician during the lockdown