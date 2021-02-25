New modelling released today predicts more infectious variants of COVID-19 will likely make up 40 per cent of cases in Ontario by the second week of March.

The province's science advisory group says declines in cases and hospitalizations that followed strict lockdown measures have begun to slow.

Projections show hospitalizations will likely rise as variants spread, and intensive care capacity will be strained over the next month.

The group says a risky period lies ahead and the province will need to react quickly with strong public health measures when flare-ups happen.