Vatican has released itinerary for Pope Francis' visit to Canada

The Vatican has released the itinerary for Pope Francis' July 24-30 visit to Canada.

The publication of the program on Thursday is a sign he intends to go ahead with the trip despite knee problems that forced him to cancel a six-day visit to Africa that was also planned for next month.

Francis is due to visit Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools.

The 85-year-old pope has been using a wheelchair for over a month because of strained ligaments in his right knee that have made standing and walking difficult.

The itinerary was delayed for nearly two weeks, and its publication doesn't mean the trip is 100% confirmed.