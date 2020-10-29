Vaughan wedding becomes super spreader event
York Region Public Health detailing an outbreak associated with a two day wedding held in Vaughan earlier this month when the region was still in Stage 3.
In a release health offiicals say there are now 44 confirmed cases linked to the wedding which was attended by more than 100 people.
The health unit has detailed the spread of the virus which includes seven different regions.
York Region Public Health: 5 cases
Peel Region Public Health: 31 cases
Wellington Dufferin Guelph Health Unit: 2 cases
Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit: 1 case
Halton Region Public Health: 3 cases
Region of Waterloo Health Unit: 1 case
Toronto Public Health: 1 case
All individuals who attended wedding-related events on October 14th and 18th, are advised to self-isolate for 14 days until Monday, November 2, 2020.