Vaughan wedding becomes super spreader event

York Region Public Health detailing an outbreak associated with a two day wedding held in Vaughan earlier this month when the region was still in Stage 3.

In a release health offiicals say there are now 44 confirmed cases linked to the wedding which was attended by more than 100 people.

The health unit has detailed the spread of the virus which includes seven different regions.

York Region Public Health: 5 cases

Peel Region Public Health: 31 cases

Wellington Dufferin Guelph Health Unit: 2 cases

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit: 1 case

Halton Region Public Health: 3 cases

Region of Waterloo Health Unit: 1 case

Toronto Public Health: 1 case

All individuals who attended wedding-related events on October 14th and 18th, are advised to self-isolate for 14 days until Monday, November 2, 2020.