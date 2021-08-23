Vax to School pop-up clinics start at Niagara schools

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools in Niagara start this week ahead of the return to the classroom.

The "Vax To School" program is happening at St. Catharines Collegiate today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until the supply of vaccines runs out.

Anyone turning 12 years old or older this year is able to get a shot at the in-school clinics, but priority will be given to students.

Only walk-ins will be accepted.

This is part of a partnership with local school boards and Public Health to get more children vaccinated before many students return to in-person learning next month.

Tomorrow the pop-up clinic moves to Beamsville District Secondary School and on Wednesday it will be at Ecole secondaire Franco-Niagara in Welland.