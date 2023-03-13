'Vegas-style' casino preparing to open in Toronto

It looks like the two casinos in Niagara Falls are getting some competition as Canada Gaming Entertainment announces a plan to open a Vegas-style casino in Toronto.

The proposed casino is expected to have 4800 slot machines, 145 gaming tables, and a five-thousand seat theatre.

"Featuring a modern casino, integrated hotel, live entertainment venue, free covered parking, and multiple on-site dining options."

It will be built next to Woodbine's Casino and Racetrack.

"Casino Woodbine will operate with no interruption until Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto debuts its new, re-imagined destination."

The opening date is scheduled for this summer.

Niagara Falls is home to two casinos, the Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara.

A five-thousand seat theatre has just opened at the Fallsview location called the OLG Stage.

Local politicians have long said that opening another casino resort in the GTA would impact profits made in Niagara Falls, as the two Niagara casinos are visited by a high percentage of Toronto-area residents.