Vehicle crashes into home in Grimsby

A driver has been taken to hospital after their vehicle left the road and hit a house in Grimsby.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. this morning when a vehicle struck a home on Lampman Drive near Biggar Crescent.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision.

There is no update on the condition of the driver that was taken to hospital.

There is no obvious structural damage to the home.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact the investigating officer by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009706.